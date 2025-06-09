Truefg LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Truefg LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,478,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,020,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

