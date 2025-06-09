The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $279.19 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,544,668.88. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total transaction of $479,391.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,174.02. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

