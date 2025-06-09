Objectivity Squared LLC Buys Shares of 791 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price target (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.35.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5%

Quanta Services stock opened at $361.20 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.99.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

