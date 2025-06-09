Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 308 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $215.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.