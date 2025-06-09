IMC Chicago LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,723 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $217.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.44. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average of $206.46.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.