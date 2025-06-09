Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4%

AMD opened at $116.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $111.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.