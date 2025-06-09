WFA Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in GE Aerospace by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $255.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $257.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.34.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

