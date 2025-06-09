Millington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,679 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,005,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

