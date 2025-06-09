Olstein Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,553 shares of company stock worth $40,387,620 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CB opened at $293.95 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.