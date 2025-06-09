Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in McKesson were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.46.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $712.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.34. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $731.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,747 shares of company stock worth $9,852,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.