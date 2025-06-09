Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – June 8th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize technologies and materials engineered at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). Investors in these stocks gain exposure to firms working on applications such as advanced electronics, targeted drug delivery, and next-generation energy storage that leverage unique nanoscale properties. Because nanotech is an emerging field, these equities often carry higher growth potential—and correspondingly greater volatility—than more established industry sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.47. 104,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,236. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $234.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day moving average of $193.77.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.44. 138,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,013. NVE has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 84,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,276. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Friday. 247,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,442. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 12,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,281. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNNW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

