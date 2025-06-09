Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.31 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,644 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

