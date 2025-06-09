Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,899,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.