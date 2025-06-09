Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,899,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
