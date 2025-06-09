Great Waters Wealth Management Has $114.12 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Great Waters Wealth Management reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,355,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,738 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 15.8% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned approximately 1.50% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $114,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $28.96 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

