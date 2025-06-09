Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.9% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $557.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,443 shares of company stock worth $12,692,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

