WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 43 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WFA Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 0.4% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $273.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

