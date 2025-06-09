International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE IBM opened at $268.95 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $166.81 and a 12 month high of $270.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.