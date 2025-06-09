CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $85.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

