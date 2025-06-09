Range Financial Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after buying an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after buying an additional 10,913,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after buying an additional 5,827,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

