Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ETOR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Etoro Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of ETOR stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Etoro Group has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

