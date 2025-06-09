The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.2%

The Cigna Group stock opened at $311.68 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

