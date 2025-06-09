Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Investment analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etoro Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of ETOR stock traded up $6.62 on Monday, hitting $75.32. 1,690,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,052. Etoro Group has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

