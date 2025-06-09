Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

