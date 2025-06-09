Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.