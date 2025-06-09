Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $18.99 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $384.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

