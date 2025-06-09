Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 1,205 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,394,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $384.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

