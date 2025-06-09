Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.