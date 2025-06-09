Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

