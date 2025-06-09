JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Stock Position Cut by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAVA opened at $63.97 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $68.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

