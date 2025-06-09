Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,441 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $103.20 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.68.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

