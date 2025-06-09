First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.22 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

