Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 10,809 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 229,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 610,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 93,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 62,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 96,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.