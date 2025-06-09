Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by Shorepath Capital Management LLC

Shorepath Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 8.5% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $5,751,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 262,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 261,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

