Top Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 6th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Salesforce, GE Aerospace, Oracle, and Tempus AI are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and life-science sectors—including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, insurers, and hospital operators. By owning these shares, investors gain exposure to firms that research, develop, produce, or distribute medical products and care. These stocks are often viewed as relatively defensive, since demand for healthcare tends to remain stable across economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.92. 17,115,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,061,664. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average is $174.38. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $272.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,889,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,580,721. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,880. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.48 and its 200 day moving average is $302.92.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $257.41.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,495. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average is $160.77.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $62.59. 8,308,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,510,470. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

