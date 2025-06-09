Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,472,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.