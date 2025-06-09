Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67. The company has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

