Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,028,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.5%

FDX stock opened at $219.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.33.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

