Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.83. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

