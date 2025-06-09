Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 15.5% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 87,133,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 49,669,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £718,849.33, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
