International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,120 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,342,000 after buying an additional 2,755,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,812,000 after buying an additional 2,130,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,682,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SRLN opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.