ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,030.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $919.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $974.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total transaction of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

