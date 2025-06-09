Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF opened at $74.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.