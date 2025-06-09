PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 125.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.58 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

