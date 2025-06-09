Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

