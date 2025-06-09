Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 27,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading dropped their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

NYSE NKE opened at $62.82 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

