Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 258,600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2,586.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.