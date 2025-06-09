1,618 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Panoramic Capital Partners LLC

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

PM opened at $181.77 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $183.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average of $147.69. The stock has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.