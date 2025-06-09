Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,241.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,087.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $989.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,390 shares of company stock valued at $170,509,439. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.