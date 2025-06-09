45 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after buying an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,377.33.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,614.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,990.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,931.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

