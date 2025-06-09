Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,903,962,000 after buying an additional 111,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,810,000 after purchasing an additional 198,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,294,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $672.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

